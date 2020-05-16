Illinois nurse whose Wisconsin bar visit went viral regrets skipping mask, social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A northern Illinois nurse expressed regret Friday for not taking better precautions while visiting her sister's Wisconsin bar after the Supreme Court overturned the state's "Safer at Home" order.

Katie Koutsky, a nurse with the Downers Grove-based Advocate Aurora Health system, says she was helping her sister reopen her suburban Milwaukee bar Wednesday when she was interviewed by a local television station. She told WTMJ-TV being in the bar was no greater risk than being in a grocery.

Koutsky said her latest comments are a result of the "intense media scrutiny" she has received because of her decision to help her sister.

"First, while my priority was to support my sister and her attempt to restart her business which has been devastated by this pandemic, I'd like to express my regret for not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing while there," Koutsky said in a statement released by Advocate Aurora Health.

Koutsky said she doesn't have COVID-19 symptoms and has no indication she was exposed to the virus. However, "out of an abundance of caution" she will self-quarantine and undergo screening before she returns to work.