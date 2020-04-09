'I would stay here': Rehab center nurse ready to sacrifice for her patients during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor’s note: This is part of a continuing series on those whose jobs have been deemed “essential” during the coronavirus outbreak and for whom working “safer at home” is not an option. Suggestions for future profiles of the people who help keep us fed, safe and mobile can be sent to wsjcity@madison.com.

Danielle Sigler has a bag packed. She’s not going on vacation or skipping town to avoid the long arm of the law.

She’s preparing for the day, which she knows is likely to come, when a patient at the skilled nursing facility where she works tests positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and she will remain there, caring for that person, until the chances of her catching and then transmitting the virus herself are much reduced.

“I would stay here,” she said. “I have a bag packed and I have a cot and I have a sleeping bag, or I would go in a hotel room, but then you’re risking those people.”

Sigler, 34, of Mount Horeb, has been director of nursing at the Belmont Health and Rehabilitation Center on Madison’s Far East Side for about a year and has been a nurse for eight years.

