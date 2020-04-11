Hundreds of Meriter Hospital workers demand more paid sick leave, staffing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 700 Meriter Hospital workers have signed an online petition demanding additional paid sick leave, staffing and hazard pay during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
"(We) demand that our employer care for us, as we care for our patients through the COVID-19 pandemic," the petition says. "Through immense struggle, sacrifice, and risk to our families and ourselves, we labor on the front lines of this pandemic to keep our community safe."
The petition, which is copied to Gov. Tony Evers and Andrea Palm, secretary of the state Department of Health Services, also demands "fairness and transparency" from UnityPoint Health-Meriter regarding the national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.
The workers say hospital administration has withheld information on the shortage, "creating confusion and division" among the hospital's rank and file.
"Furthermore, we expect our employer to join us in our efforts to publicly demand action from our elected officials to address the PPE shortage," the petition says.
A call requesting comment from UnityPoint Health-Meriter's leadership was not returned on Saturday.
'On the front lines'
Most of the demands are based on the elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 for hospital workers themselves.
"No employee who falls ill or loses work while combating COVID-19 should lose pay, benefits, or be negatively impacted in any way at their job," the petition says.
The workers also demand increased hospital staffing and hazard pay.
"We are insufficiently staffed even during normal times," the petition says. "Right now, no expense should be spared to ensure safe staffing levels. This means hazard pay to compensate us for risking our lives and our families' lives, and additional incentives for picking up extra shifts."
Unlike nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and UW Health, Meriter Hospital's nurses are unionized through SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. Nurses at UW Health revived their union in December, but it has yet to be recognized by administrators.
"Health care workers across Wisconsin are on the front lines each day treating COVID-19, putting the safety of themselves and their families on the line," SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said in a post on Facebook. "It's time for politicians to quit playing politics and work together to provide PPE and N-95 masks now."
On Saturday evening, the Meriter Hospital workers' petition on coworker.org had collected more than 700 signatures.
"We stand united to demand what is necessary to combat this pandemic," it says.
