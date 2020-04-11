Hundreds of Meriter Hospital workers demand more paid sick leave, staffing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most of the demands are based on the elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 for hospital workers themselves.

"No employee who falls ill or loses work while combating COVID-19 should lose pay, benefits, or be negatively impacted in any way at their job," the petition says.

The workers also demand increased hospital staffing and hazard pay.

"We are insufficiently staffed even during normal times," the petition says. "Right now, no expense should be spared to ensure safe staffing levels. This means hazard pay to compensate us for risking our lives and our families' lives, and additional incentives for picking up extra shifts."

Unlike nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and UW Health, Meriter Hospital's nurses are unionized through SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. Nurses at UW Health revived their union in December, but it has yet to be recognized by administrators.