How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin

The state health department has not said when the other phase 1b groups will be eligible for vaccine, but officials have suggested it could be by the end of January, depending on vaccine supply. Officials have said it’s likely such groups will get shots through their regular medical clinics, local pharmacies or mass community clinics, with more details to come.

Phase 1c will likely include people 65 and older, adults with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers such as those in grocery stores, public transit and manufacturing. It’s not clear when these groups might become eligible.

The general public age 16 and older will be in phase 2, expected to start in late spring or early summer. The vaccines authorized so far have not been studied enough in younger people to include them in the recommendations, officials say.

People in phase 1c and phase 2 are also expected to be vaccinated at their regular medical clinics, local pharmacies or mass community clinics.

For more information:

• Wisconsin Department of Health Services: go.madison.com/vaccine