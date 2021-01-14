How and where to get a COVID-19 test in Wisconsin

How and where to get a COVID-19 test:
COVID-19 testing is widely available in Wisconsin, at medical clinics, pharmacies, community sites and by some institutions, such as UW-Madison. Recently, the state made at-home testing available for free.
For more information:
• Alliant Energy Center and other testing in Dane County: go.madison.com/alliant
• Community and pharmacy sites in all Wisconsin counties: go.madison.com/community
• UW-Madison: go.madison.com/uw
• At-home testing: go.madison.com/home
David Wahlberg
David Wahlberg is the health and medicine reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.
