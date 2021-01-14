 Skip to main content
How and where to get a COVID-19 test in Wisconsin
How and where to get a COVID-19 test:

COVID-19 testing is widely available in Wisconsin, at medical clinics, pharmacies, community sites and by some institutions, such as UW-Madison. Recently, the state made at-home testing available for free.

For more information:

• Alliant Energy Center and other testing in Dane County: go.madison.com/alliant

• Community and pharmacy sites in all Wisconsin counties: go.madison.com/community

• UW-Madison: go.madison.com/uw

• At-home testing: go.madison.com/home

