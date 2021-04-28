Hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects

Amid a fast-spreading virus that at times threatened to overwhelm them, health care providers had to quickly retool many of their practices and protocols last year.

Some of those innovations worked so well that hospitals and clinics in the Madison area now expect them to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

Those include more use of telehealth, less need for office space, new visitor policies, more of a commitment to diversity and equity, and more separation of patients with respiratory symptoms, especially during flu season.

“We don’t have people waiting in waiting rooms like we used to,” said Dr. Mark Huth, CEO of Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin. “This idea of sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with a bunch of other people who may have flu, may have coronavirus or may have some other infection ... I can see that going away.”