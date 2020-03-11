Hospitals, Madison officials preparing for community spread of COVID-19

Dane County has had two of Wisconsin’s three confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the new coronavirus is not believed to be spreading here in the community yet, said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County.

However, “it’s likely that it will happen here,” Heinrich said.

She and other officials said everyone should avoid unnecessary travel to places with widespread COVID-19 and frequently wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, stop shaking hands with others, cover coughs and sneezes, routinely clean surfaces and stay home if ill.

People 60 and over, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women should try to stay away from large gatherings, Heinrich said.

“If this virus starts spreading more in our community, we may need to cancel mass gatherings,” she said.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said local officials are building an emergency command center to respond to the outbreak and planning to limit non-essential services if necessary. “We need to protect our ability to respond,” he said.