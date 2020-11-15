Hospitals in the Midwest 'close to the breaking point' amid surge in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than tripled in a month in the Hoosier state, exceeding 2,500 last week, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

But while Mishawaka-based Franciscan Health reports high volumes of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond, LaPorte, Michigan City and Munster, the health system is “safely managing” patients, said Mazzoni, the CEO.

“We remain hopeful that, through all of the efforts we know mitigate transmission of this virus — masking in public, social distancing, frequent handwashing, isolating if symptomatic — we will see hospitalization rates plateau soon,” he said.

Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville in Northwest Indiana also have seen a surge in patients.

But, CEO Matt Doyle said, “We are confident that we have the staff and resources to care for these patients and we are taking steps to ensure that we can continue to accommodate all those who need care, such as expanding the number of isolation rooms in our hospitals.”

Statewide, nearly three-fourths of ICU beds were in use mid-week but more than three-fourths of the state’s ventilators remained available, the health department said.