Hormone therapy doesn’t increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, especially in healthy women who take natural estrogen around the age of menopause, according to new UW-Madison research.
A large national study 16 years ago said a synthetic form of estrogen increases the risk of dementia, surprising researchers who had earlier found benefits to the brain.
Subsequent studies and a reanalysis of the one from 2002 show hormone therapy doesn’t increase or decrease cognitive risk, said Carey Gleason, a UW-Madison psychologist who presented a review of the studies Monday at the 2018 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago.
“These data suggest that there is neither a benefit nor a harm for cognition for those women who are using hormone therapy at menopause,” Gleason said.
The 2002 study, called the Women’s Health Iniative, looked at women who started taking conjugated equine estrogen at age 65 or older. Many had diabetes or were obese.
But most women take hormone therapy for symptoms of menopause, around their early 50s, when they are less likely to have such health problems, Gleason said. Many take estrodial, a natural form of estrogen. Such use of hormone therapy isn't linked to more dementia.
“Formulation matters, timing matters, and so does the woman’s underlying health,” Gleason said.
She will help coordinate a study this fall looking at cognition, mood and brain levels of amyloid, an Alzheimer’s-related protein, in about 500 women who were in one of studies conducted since the Women’s Health Initiative.
The women will be evaluated at a few sites around the county, not including Madison. “More answers are coming,” Gleason said.
For now, she said women who feel they need hormone therapy to treat symptoms of menopause should consider using it while balancing family medical history and other potential effects of the therapy, such as increased breast cancer risk and a benefit to bone health.