Holiday blood drives canceled, adding to supply concerns

The extreme cold and wind that hammered the state not only limited travel and kept many people hunkered down at home, it also eliminated key blood drives for the American Red Cross.

The nonprofit has canceled dozens of holiday blood drives around the country, including what would have been on Friday the 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

The event, organized by the Southwest Chapter, typically draws more than 100 volunteers, dozens of staff and about 700 people hoping to donate blood, and is the largest blood drive of the year in Wisconsin.

The Red Cross also canceled a holiday blood drive in Green Bay and closed on Friday its regular donation centers in Waukesha, Stevens Point, Green Bay, La Crosse, Eau Claire and both Madison locations, resulting in the loss of hundreds of more potential donations.

“Since the start of the storm, the Red Cross has seen hundreds of blood drives canceled across the country, causing more than 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected,” the Red Cross posted on its Facebook page. “Unfortunately, this severe winter weather is coming at an already challenging time of year to collect blood as many of our blood donors are away celebrating the end of year holidays.”

The Red Cross is urging those around the country in regions not as affected by severe weather to schedule an appointment. The nonprofit needs to collect about 12,500 blood donations and nearly 3,000 platelet donations daily for those undergoing medical procedures and treatments at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.

The canceled holiday blood drives will not be rescheduled, but other holiday blood drives are still scheduled to happen Tuesday. They include the Milwaukee Holiday Blood Drive at Southridge Mall and the Green Bay Winter Holiday Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ashwaubenon Community Center.

Another blood drive is also set from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the UW Health West Clinic, 451 Junction Road, on Madison’s Far West Side.

