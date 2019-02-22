A public hearing will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday about the Legislative Audit Bureau's audit of state worker insurance programs administered by the state Department of Employee Trust Funds.
The hearing, in room 411 South of the state Capitol, will be before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee.
The audit, released Feb. 15, found the state worker health benefits program had $142 million more in reserves than targeted at the end of 2017, and said ETF doesn’t consistently provide enough information to insurers and its oversight board.
But most ETF customers are satisfied with its services, and the agency has taken steps to improve its running of the program, the audit said.