Health worries, isolation, economic concerns drive increase in mental health care requests

To help with the burden on staff, Anesis assistant director Debie Evans said counselors and all staff were still encouraged to use all of their paid time off. The center also held socially distanced events for staff as well as get-togethers over video calls to lift spirits, particularly during the winter holiday season.

“It was very difficult. A lot of people couldn’t do their traditional visits with family and dinners,” Evans said. “We wanted to make space to have some joy.”

As the pandemic continues — even though there is hope in the future with the vaccine rollout — Lonergan said there are some basic things people can do to improve or maintain their mental health, such as exercising and eating healthfully.

To mitigate the effects of isolation, Lonergan said people with the available technology should try to meet or gather with others through online platforms, such as video calls.

“It’s not the same, but you can get creative with things like that,” Lonergan said. Many people have taken up book clubs, happy hours and other gatherings from their living rooms by using video calls like Zoom.