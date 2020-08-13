Health secretary discourages fans at Packers games this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin’s health secretary on Thursday discouraged having fans at Green Bay Packers games this season and said the diversion of COVID-19 testing supplies from the state is sometimes limiting testing capacity.

Gov. Tony Evers said he’ll speak in person at the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention next week in Milwaukee, where presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris plan to speak remotely.

Evers urged President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who plan to visit Wisconsin next week, to have audiences wear masks and practice physically distancing. “We can’t afford to have these events make it more difficult for us to prevent the virus from being transmitted in the state,” Evers said.

Asked about the possibility of fans at Lambeau Field this fall, Andrea Palm, secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said: “We are not encouraging mass gatherings … A stadium event generally speaking is a mass gathering.”