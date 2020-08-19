Health officials release COVID-19 guide for K-12 schools, activity "decision tool"

But if it’s a kindergartner in close contact with many other kids, “you might have that whole classroom that would need to then be going to a virtual learning style for a little while,” DeSalvo said.

Several school districts in Dane County, including Madison, Monona Grove, Middleton-Cross Plains and Sun Prairie, plan to start the school year entirely online, at least through the first quarter. Other districts, such as DeForest, Edgerton and Verona, will offer some degree of in-person instruction.

The new decision tool can help people think about whether to pursue social activities or ways to make them safer, said Stephanie Smiley, interim administrator of the health department’s Division of Public Health. “Staying at home is the safest decision you can make," she said.

Questions include whether people are at high risk for COVID-19 complications or live with someone who is, if activities are indoors or outdoors , if they involve sharing food and tools with others, and how many other people might be there.

Wisconsin’s daily new cases of COVID-19 have been declining this month among a drop in testing, with the percentage of positive tests going up slightly.

The share of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 who reported attending a recent gathering or party with people outside their home grew from 7% of cases in May to 21% of cases in June and 20% of cases in July, the health department said.

