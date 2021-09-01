Health officials: Keep Labor Day weekend activities outside or masked indoors

People gathering over Labor Day weekend should keep activities outdoors if possible and wear masks indoors regardless of whether they're vaccinated against COVID-19, Wisconsin health officials said Wednesday.
“It is critical that we take action now to prevent further spread of the virus," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services, said in a statement. "Let’s use all of our effective prevention tools: Get vaccinated, wear masks when gathering indoors, and stay home if you’re feeling sick, especially if planning get-togethers with others over the holiday weekend.”
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday that unvaccinated people should avoid traveling during the Labor Day holiday.
Wisconsin's daily average of new COVID-19 cases is 1,699, up from 74 on the Fourth of July, as the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to circulate. As of Wednesday, 944 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 280 in intensive care, more than triple the counts from a month earlier, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
The state is reporting an average of six COVID-19 deaths a day, up from one a month ago. While COVID-19 rates and hospitalizations are much lower among people who are fully vaccinated than those without shots, breakthrough cases among the vaccinated have been on the rise.
Last year, early September was the beginning of Wisconsin's large COVID-19 surge that peaked in November, Westergaard said. With K-12 schools now opening, college campuses welcoming students back and people gathering for fall events, a similar uptick could occur again, he said.
“Now is not a good time to add a lot more high-risk transmission events to the mix," he said in a call with reporters. “It would be foolish to assume that we’re through the worst (of the delta surge)."
Medium and large gatherings contribute to the spread of COVID-19, the state health department said. Masks should be worn indoors everywhere because the entire state has substantial or high COVID-19 transmission, officials said.
For people who get initial vaccinations through Monday, the state is offering $100 gift cards. The program, which covers inoculations starting Aug. 20, has had "thousands" of people sign up, Elizabeth Goodsitt, a spokesperson for the state health department, said Wednesday.
"We are in the process of validating the vaccination status of all people who signed up to ensure they received their vaccine during this timeframe," Goodsitt said.
As of Wednesday, 54.8% of state residents had received at least one dose and 51.5% were fully vaccinated. More than 68,000 doses of vaccine were given in the state last week, the highest weekly total since mid-June.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin are approaching levels in mid-October, when the state opened a COVID-19 overflow facility in West Allis, and the current count of coronavirus patients in intensive care is higher. But the state is not planning to open the facility again, Goodsitt said. "We are exploring other strategies to support our health care partners," she said.
The alternate care facility discharged its last patient Feb. 14 and officially closed April 9. It had 500 potential beds but never more than 23 patients, in part because of the limited types of patients accepted and patients and families wanting to be treated near their homes, hospital officials said.
Meanwhile, in Dane County, the COVID-19 case rate increased from 19.4 cases per 100,000 people in June to 182.1 cases per 100,000 people in the first half of August among fully vaccinated residents, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Among those not fully vaccinated, the rate rose from 79.5 cases per 100,000 in June to 456.2 per 100,000 in the first half of August.
The health department provided the information Tuesday after not releasing it Monday when the department issued a blog post about breakthrough infections.
The county's COVID-19 rate has risen faster this summer among the fully vaccinated, but those without shots remained 2.5 times more likely to get COVID-19 in the first half of August.