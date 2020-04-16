Health leaders to host virtual support group for black men concerned about COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus is disproportionately infecting and killing African Americans around the country. In Milwaukee, where black residents make up 41% of the city’s population, they account for nearly half of its COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, April 18, members of the Madison-area medical community, led by Aaron Perry, founder of the Rebalanced Life Wellness Association, will host a second virtual support group to help address black men’s health and well-being during the pandemic.

The support group will also include Dr. Alvin Thomas of UW-Madison’s School of Human Ecology, Dr. Logan Edwards from UW-Madison’s Department of Kinesiology, Dr. Jonas Lee from the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and Darryl Davidson of the city of Milwaukee’s Health Department. Damond Boatwright, regional president of operations for SSM Healthcare of Wisconsin, will be the guest speaker.

