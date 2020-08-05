Health board rejects call for more COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, gatherings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Board of Health for Madison and Dane County on Wednesday declined to call for tighter restrictions on non-essential businesses and gatherings to curb COVID-19, after considering a letter signed by more than 360 people seeking stricter controls in hopes of allowing schools to open in person sooner.

The eight-member board — which oversees the city-county health department, called Public Health Madison and Dane County — heard at its monthly meeting from several people who spoke in support of the letter but took no related action.

"We’ll continue to try to work to do what feels best for the health of the public," said Dr. Jerry Halverson, chair of the board.

Kim Whitmore, vice chair and a mother of two school-age children, said she'd "rather have my children get a little behind in school than end up in the hospital or die as the result of a virus."