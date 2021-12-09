Half of Dane County 5- to 11-year-olds have gotten vaccine, health officials say

About half of 5- to 11-year-olds in Dane County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday.
Health officials said in a Facebook post the figure is based on preliminary data and more information is pending from the Department of Health Services. The DHS has yet to post statewide vaccination data for the age group.
Children in the age cohort became eligible for only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in early November after an approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"So far, our 5-11 vaccine numbers are looking impressive!" Public Health said in the post.
Dane County children have experienced their highest ever rates of COVID-19 since early November. An average of 10 children ages 5 to 11 tested positive for the virus every day over the last week, according to Public Health. An average of 10 children ages 0 to 4 also tested positive every day over the last week.
Dane County's childhood vaccination rate is far outpacing the rest of the country. As of Dec. 5, about 17% of 5- to 11-year-olds had received one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC.
Lucas Robinson's 5 favorite stories of the year
While I only started at the State Journal as a breaking news reporter in August, my four short months here haven't lacked exhilarating stories and in-depth dives into the community.
My very first day on the job the United States pulled out of Afghanistan. Though naturally I didn't expect it, the ripple effect of that withdrawal colored my reporting at the State Journal more than anything else.
I've highlighted two stories regarding Afghanistan for this collection. The first is a story my colleague Emily Hamer and I wrote about conditions faced by Afghans at Fort McCoy, the U.S. Army base in Sparta that has housed nearly 13,000 refugees since the withdrawal.
The second is a profile of local Afghan War veterans (also written by Emily and me) and their reflections on the twenty year conflict's legacy. That story ran on Veterans Day.
The rest of my reporting in Madison has bounced from features, spot news and crime stories.
My recent profile of the Latino residents on the city's North Side is likely my favorite story of the year. I made it a personal priority to help cover the city's Latino community when I arrived in Madison. I hope this portrait of sluggish economic development on the North Side is one of many stories to come.
Another story I enjoyed covering was the "commencement ceremony" thrown for the Class of 2020 in September. Over a year delayed, that event was my first time at Camp Randall and really reminded me of how much tradition young people were denied throughout the pandemic.
Finally, I included my coverage (with an assist from Kelly Meyerhofer) of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. It was hard to know what the trial exactly meant for Madison. But activists at Penn Park that night felt there was a double standard between Rittenhouse's ordeal and how the Madison Police Department had responded to incidents involving Black teenagers in the weeks before the verdict.