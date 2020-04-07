Group home worker guides troubled adults through COVID-19 pandemic

In the absence of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Guenther would be doing much more to help residents of the West Side Madison group home — one of three operated by Goodwill in the Madison area — reintegrate back into society.

Outings can include movies, a park, the UW-Madison Arboretum, the Warner Park community center or a heart-to-heart at a local coffee shop. Now it’s games and puzzles, going on walks around the neighborhood, throwing a Frisbee in the backyard.

“Typically, what we want them to do is get back into society, to be comfortable being around people, to get their own place eventually,” he said. “At this point, we are not able to do that so it’s a little rough because we all are cooped up in the house. So there are some more struggles right now that we’re going through because of that.”

The “safer at home” dictate can wear on people without mental health challenges. Guenther said residents — currently seven men from their early 20s to their early 60s — adjusted well at first, but “the more time goes, it’s getting tougher.”