Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin on Thursday got a 5 out of 5 rating from the National Committee for Quality Assurance, becoming the first private health insurance plan in Wisconsin to do so.
Group Health is one of only two plans around the country to get the top rating this year. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States also got a 5, according to the NCQA.
Dean Health Plan and Unity Health Plans had scores of 4.5. Physicians Plus got a 4.
The ratings look at treatment and prevention measures, along with consumer satisfaction.