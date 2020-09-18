Group Health Cooperative branches out to southwest Wisconsin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison-based Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin has new partnerships with health systems in southwest Wisconsin, the HMO said Thursday.

Member of Group Health, which has long focused on just Dane County, can now access services at Southwest Health Hospital in Plateville and choose primary care doctors at Southwest Health clinics in Platteville and Cuba City.

They can also use Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington and its clinics in Darlington, Shullsburg and Argyle.

“Further expansion into southwest Wisconsin demonstrates our commitment to serving our members where they live and work,” Dr. Chris Kastman, Group Health's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Group Health, started in the mid-1970s, has more than 75,000 members.

