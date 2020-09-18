 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group Health Cooperative branches out to southwest Wisconsin
0 comments
topical alert top story

Group Health Cooperative branches out to southwest Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}
Group Health Cooperative offers refunds to unsatisfied patients (copy) (copy)

Hannah Tunney, 2, holds a book while getting a check-up in 2016 from nurse practitioner Francesca Vash at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin.

 COBURN DUKEHART, WISCONSIN CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

Madison-based Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin has new partnerships with health systems in southwest Wisconsin, the HMO said Thursday.

Member of Group Health, which has long focused on just Dane County, can now access services at Southwest Health Hospital in Plateville and choose primary care doctors at Southwest Health clinics in Platteville and Cuba City.

They can also use Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington and its clinics in Darlington, Shullsburg and Argyle.

“Further expansion into southwest Wisconsin demonstrates our commitment to serving our members where they live and work,” Dr. Chris Kastman, Group Health's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Group Health, started in the mid-1970s, has more than 75,000 members.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics