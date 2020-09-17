Group formed to address Black maternal health, infant mortality in Dane County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance of Dane County has been formed to address high rates of low birth weight and infant mortality among Black babies in the county.

The 21-member group, announced Thursday, is led by Dr. Tiffany Green, a UW-Madison obstetrician-gynecologist, and Alia Stevenson, chief programs officer with the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness.

It's the latest effort to improve the reproductive, maternal and newborn health of the county's Black population after the foundation started working with the Dane County Health Council on the issue three years ago.

“The Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance is comprised of Black women serving in important roles in health care, our community, and as decision-makers and knowledge experts. Our highest priority is to ensure that the health and wellbeing of Black mothers remains front and center,” Green and Stevenson said in a statement.

Black mothers in the county are more than twice as likely as white mothers to have infants with low birth weight and Wisconsin ranks first in the nation for Black infant mortality, the group said.