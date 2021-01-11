Gov. Tony Evers calls for more COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacists push to expand campaign

Gov. Tony Evers again asked the federal government on Monday to provide more COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin, as the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin called for an "immediate" expansion of the immunization campaign to a second tier of priority groups.

The state Department of Health Services later said police and firefighters will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan. 18, which will begin the first step of the next phase of vaccination in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has administered 151,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to some of the 550,000 health care workers and nursing home residents with top priority, in what is known as phase 1a, according to the Department of Health Services. The state needs 10,000 additional doses this week to fulfill requests from nearly 1,110 providers who have registered to provide vaccine, Evers said in a statement.

“Our vaccine team is working across the state on vaccine distribution, and so many Wisconsinites are ready to get vaccinated and get back to our Wisconsin way of life,” said Evers said. “In a state where our statewide mitigation strategies have been struck down and challenged time and time again, it is absolutely critical that Wisconsin get additional doses of vaccine to meet demand and box in the virus.”