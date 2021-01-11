Gov. Tony Evers calls for more COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacists push to expand campaign

Gov. Tony Evers again asked the federal government on Monday to provide more COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin, as the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin called for an "immediate" expansion of the immunization campaign to a second tier of priority groups.
The state Department of Health Services later said police and firefighters will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan. 18, which will begin the first step of the next phase of vaccination in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin has administered 151,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to some of the 550,000 health care workers and nursing home residents with top priority, in what is known as phase 1a, according to the Department of Health Services. The state needs 10,000 additional doses this week to fulfill requests from nearly 1,110 providers who have registered to provide vaccine, Evers said in a statement.
“Our vaccine team is working across the state on vaccine distribution, and so many Wisconsinites are ready to get vaccinated and get back to our Wisconsin way of life,” said Evers said. “In a state where our statewide mitigation strategies have been struck down and challenged time and time again, it is absolutely critical that Wisconsin get additional doses of vaccine to meet demand and box in the virus.”
The Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin called for shifting to phase 1b and allowing more pharmacies to provide shots. Phase 1b likely will include people 70 and older, first responders such as police and firefighters, teachers and corrections workers, with a state committee expected to approve a plan Tuesday to circulate for public comment.
Wisconsin should follow Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey and North Carolina in immediately activating phase 1b, the pharmacy group said. "Our members are ready and able to provide rapid vaccination to this priority group, greatly increasing both the overall vaccination coverage and coverage for high-risk individuals," the group said in a statement.
Evers said demand in Wisconsin for the two available COVID-19 vaccines, by Pfizer and Moderna, will exceed supply for the first time this week. Many hospital systems have worked through a portion of their staff and have begun vaccinating unaffiliated healthcare providers such as dentists, medics and public health workers who are eligible in phase 1a. They include SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
The governor has repeatedly asked the federal government for additional vaccine, joining other Democratic governments Friday in sending a letter. The same day, President-elect Joe Biden said he would stop holding back booster doses for people who have received one, as the Trump administration has done.
“We are eager to open up eligibility to more Wisconsinites but need the federal government in order to do that," state Secretary of Health Services Andrea Palm said. "We stand ready to vaccinate more and more folks every week but we need more vaccine.”
The state has designated 56,900 doses for nursing home residents and staff, and expects to complete vaccinating them by the end of the month. CVS, one of two national pharmacies providing those shots, said as of Thursday it had given 8,401 immunizations at 103 of the state's 360 nursing homes.
Another 50,000 doses have been reserved to begin vaccination at assisted living facilities the week of Jan. 25. An additional 90,000 doses will be set aside for assisted living facilities in coming weeks, as required by federal rules before initiation, Palm said.
Wisconsin has a relatively high number of people in assisted living, but federal vaccine allocations are based on overall population, so it has taken longer for the state to shore up enough doses to start assisted living vaccination, Palm said.