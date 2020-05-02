Global race for COVID-19 vaccine includes Madison contenders

Each phase can take a few months or more.

“Then you start asking, if it works in a 24-year-old healthy individual, how is it going to work in a 67-year-old person with hypertension, diabetes and prostate cancer?” Temte said. “Those are the nuances that plague vaccine development.”

A particular challenge with the new coronavirus, he said, is that it’s unclear how much lasting immunity people develop from natural infections — or might get from immunization.

In surveillance studies at clinics and schools during cold and flu season in Wisconsin, Temte has tracked two other coronaviruses in the same subgroup as the one that causes COVID-19. “We simply don’t become immune to these,” he said. “We have short-term immunity, but an individual can come down with this over and over again.”

Coronavirus vaccines might have to be given repeatedly, perhaps like yearly flu shots, he said.