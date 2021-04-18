Geographic gaps in COVID-19 vaccination taking shape in Wisconsin

But the stakes are higher with COVID-19 shots, said Ajay Sethi, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist. Not only is the risk of physical harm or death from the coronavirus greater than from flu, the vaccines available against the coronavirus are considerably more effective than those for flu so the benefit from immunization is greater, Sethi said.

“We have to somehow convince people of the importance of getting this particular vaccine even if they haven’t been in the habit of getting vaccines in the past,” he said.

Priority groups

Early variation in COVID-19 vaccination rates had much to do with a county’s proportion of health care workers, the first group able to get vaccine. With people 65 and older becoming eligible in late January, a county’s share of seniors has also played a large role in its overall rate, experts say.

But with everyone 16 and older approved for vaccination early this month, such factors are beginning to wane. However, a county’s racial makeup can also influence its immunization rate, given that rates statewide are significantly lower for Blacks and Hispanics, and somewhat lower for American Indians and Asians, than for whites.