Genna's Cocktail Lounge an outlier when it comes to requiring customers be vaccinated

"If you want to get vaccinated, you should; if you don't want to get vaccinated, you should not," she said. "And I don't think that I need to prove anything to enter a business. If they don't want my business, I'll go somewhere else."

Helm, who owns Landmark, a neighborhood bar in Franklin, said she understands there's a pandemic and some people are vulnerable, especially the elderly.

She said her son has an immune deficiency, so she's cautious with him, "but my life is back to normal and I don't think that I would want to go to a business that I had to show a card for."

Helm said if one of her tavern members required proof of vaccination to get in, she would stand behind them. But as a bar owner, she said, "I would never do that."

Popular spot

Genna's, 105 W Main St., is one of Madison's most popular night spots. It has been on Capitol Square since 1993, but in business since 1964, originally in the campus area of University Avenue.

The bar started its vaccine requirement on Oct. 29, during the weekend of UW-Madison's homecoming and Halloween.