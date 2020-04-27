Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 6 — Protests and counterprotests

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

About 1,500 protesters gathered on the Wisconsin Capitol grounds Friday to demand an end to Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, which he extended until May 26 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many participants criticized the Evers administration for infringing on their personal freedoms and crippling the state’s economy. The original order had been set to expire Friday.

Protesters carried signs with messages ranging from “Quarantine Tony Evers” to “Reopen Wisconsin,” waved American and Gadsden “Don’t tread on me” flags, and broke into chants including “U.S.A.” and “Bring back Scott,” a reference to former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, while a convoy of vehicles circled the Capitol as part of the demonstration.

A few counterprotesters were there. But counterprotesters also used an online event to support the Democratic governor’s extension of the “safer at home” order. The online counterprotest drew more than 10,000 people Friday and Saturday.

Listen to this week’s Front Page podcast episode to hear the perspectives of both protesters and counterprotesters who attended Friday’s in-person event.