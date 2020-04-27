You are the owner of this article.
Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 6 — Protests and counterprotests
FRONT PAGE PODCAST | COVID-19

Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 6 — Protests and counterprotests

About 1,500 protesters gathered on the Wisconsin Capitol grounds Friday to demand an end to Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, which he extended until May 26 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many participants criticized the Evers administration for infringing on their personal freedoms and crippling the state’s economy. The original order had been set to expire Friday.

Protesters carried signs with messages ranging from “Quarantine Tony Evers” to “Reopen Wisconsin,” waved American and Gadsden “Don’t tread on me” flags, and broke into chants including “U.S.A.” and “Bring back Scott,” a reference to former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, while a convoy of vehicles circled the Capitol as part of the demonstration.

A few counterprotesters were there. But counterprotesters also used an online event to support the Democratic governor’s extension of the “safer at home” order. The online counterprotest drew more than 10,000 people Friday and Saturday.

Listen to this week’s Front Page podcast episode to hear the perspectives of both protesters and counterprotesters who attended Friday’s in-person event.

Front Page is the Wisconsin State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories. Listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday or catch up on past episodes. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

Visit madison.com/coronavirus to check out the State Journal’s coverage of the pandemic.

