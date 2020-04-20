Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 5 — Where are the testing kits?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Baraboo plastics manufacturer says it is one of two companies in the world able to produce the type of swab sticks needed for COVID-19 testing kits.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In this week’s Front Page podcast, Tom Thompson, president of Teel Plastics, says millions of swab sticks needed for the kits have been produced and shipped off to another medical manufacturing partner in Maine, where COVID-19 testing kits are assembled and distributed through a federal defense contract.

But while millions of the testing kits have been produced through the partnership so far, Wisconsinites have yet to see any of those kits distributed within the state by the federal government, according to members of the Wisconsin delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Front Page is the Wisconsin State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories. Listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.