Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 5 — Where are the testing kits?
A Baraboo plastics manufacturer says it is one of two companies in the world able to produce the type of swab sticks needed for COVID-19 testing kits.

In this week’s Front Page podcast, Tom Thompson, president of Teel Plastics, says millions of swab sticks needed for the kits have been produced and shipped off to another medical manufacturing partner in Maine, where COVID-19 testing kits are assembled and distributed through a federal defense contract.

But while millions of the testing kits have been produced through the partnership so far, Wisconsinites have yet to see any of those kits distributed within the state by the federal government, according to members of the Wisconsin delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Front Page is the Wisconsin State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories. Listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday, or catch up on past episodes. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

Visit madison.com/coronavirus to check out the State Journal’s coverage of the pandemic.

