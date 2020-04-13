You are the owner of this article.
Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 4 — The effect of social distancing on the Madison curve

State and national leaders called the first full week of April “our Pearl Harbor or 9/11 moment.” In the past week, Wisconsin saw its number of COVID-19-related deaths reach triple digits.

On this week’s Front Page podcast episode, UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof discusses whether social distancing and Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order are flattening the COVID-19 coronavirus curve in Madison. Pothof also talks about the preparedness of UW Health for a surge in critical cases.

Front Page is the Wisconsin State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories. Listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday, or catch up on past episodes. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

Visit madison.com/coronavirus to check out the State Journal’s coverage of the pandemic.

