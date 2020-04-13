Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 4 — The effect of social distancing on the Madison curve

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State and national leaders called the first full week of April “our Pearl Harbor or 9/11 moment.” In the past week, Wisconsin saw its number of COVID-19-related deaths reach triple digits.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

On this week’s Front Page podcast episode, UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof discusses whether social distancing and Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order are flattening the COVID-19 coronavirus curve in Madison. Pothof also talks about the preparedness of UW Health for a surge in critical cases.

Front Page is the Wisconsin State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories. Listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.