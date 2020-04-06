Front Page podcast: COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Week 3 — Will statewide elections take place as scheduled?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has upended an already chaotic election season across the country and in Wisconsin. Over the past week, the state’s election — scheduled to take place Tuesday — has made national news as state officials struggle to determine whether it should move forward as planned.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Riley Vetterkind shares information on the new obstacles faced by candidates, poll workers and voters as they get ready to cast their ballots.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories. In this series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.