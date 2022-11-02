Free telehealth service provides prompt treatment for COVID-19

A new telehealth service in Wisconsin aims to help people who test positive for COVID-19 get prompt treatment.

The free COVID-19 Treatment Telehealth service, announced Wednesday, is available at (833) 273-6330 or online at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/telehealth.htm.

Anyone 18 or older who tests positive for COVID-19 can consult with a health care clinician through the service within 5 to 30 minutes, the state Department of Health Services said. Those eligible for an oral antiviral pill — which reduces the risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 — will get a prescription that can be filled at more than 600 pharmacies in the state.

The medications include Paxlovid and Lagevrio, also called molnupiravir.

Consultations are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At-home COVID-19 tests or tests performed by a health care provider or at a community testing site are acceptable.

Insurance is not required, and people without access to a pharmacy can have their medicine shipped overnight, DHS said.

COVID-19 antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, even if symptoms are mild, making it essential to quickly access a clinician for a prescription, the state health department said.