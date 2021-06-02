Free from masks and COVID-19 limits, Dane County resumes most activity

With 59.6% of residents fully vaccinated, Dane County has the second highest vaccination rate in the U.S. among counties with 300,000 or more people, after San Francisco County in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With 68.8% of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated, the county is No. 2 in that category among large counties, after Montgomery County, Maryland.

Dane County is No. 1 among people 65 and older, with 95.9% of seniors fully vaccinated, according to CDC data updated Tuesday.

Given the county's robust vaccination rate, “we’re not going to experience a surge like we had before,” Sethi said. “But an uptick at some point is expected. People are predicting a fall surge when activities move back indoors.”

Safdar said the coronavirus may become like influenza, with some background transmission throughout the year and more activity in colder months.

“It might get worse during the fall season when most viruses get worse,” she said. “We will live with it, with vaccine boosters as necessary.”