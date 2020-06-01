Free COVID-19 testing continues in Madison as state cases drop, protests pose risk

Free COVID-19 testing at Alliant Energy Center, where more than 10,000 specimens have been collected the past three weeks, will continue for at least three more weeks, health officials say.
Hospitalizations for the disease caused by the coronavirus have increased statewide and in Dane County in recent weeks, though not to the peak levels from early April. Wisconsin, which saw record numbers of new cases last week amid increased testing — two weeks after the state’s stay-at-home order was struck down — reported significantly fewer cases and deaths Sunday and Monday.
Protests over the weekend and on Monday in Madison, Milwaukee and elsewhere again raised the question of whether such mass gatherings might increase transmission of the respiratory disease.
"We hope that people will take steps to ensure that action taken against racism does not increase the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County, which released a blog post about the concern Monday.
Meanwhile, the health department has reached six of nine metrics the county is tracking in its reopening plan, according to a report Monday updating the progress.
The free community testing site at Alliant, which opened May 11, has been extended until June 24, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. The center, one of more than 40 free community testing sites for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, had collected 10,115 samples as of Monday, the health department said.
The drive-thru, bike-up or walk-up Alliant site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and until 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is recommended for people with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure who can’t get a test from their regular clinic, but is open to anyone wanting a test.
The community testing sites offer nasal swab tests to detect active infection. Those tests are different from antibody tests, blood tests that look for previous infections. No community testing sites in Wisconsin are offering antibody tests, but many health care providers are, including those in Madison.
Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased last month, from 298 on May 6 to 403 Monday after reaching 423 Friday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. The peak was April 9, when 446 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19.
COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care beds also went up, from 91 on May 5 to 144 late last week, compared to 196 on April 9. On Monday, 136 patients with COVID-19 were in ICUs.
Dane County has seen similar trends, with 36 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Sunday, including nine in ICUs, more than double the volume from early May but lower than a month earlier.
The state Department of Health Services, which reported a record 733 new cases Friday amid a record of nearly 13,000 tests conducted, had just 140 confirmed cases Monday and 173 Sunday, with less testing. The Monday figure is the lowest number since April 21, when 121 cases were reported.
The state reported three deaths from COVID-19 Monday and four Sunday after a record 22 deaths Thursday.
Health officials have warned against mass gatherings, saying the events can spread COVID-19, especially if people don’t wear masks and don’t remain at least 6 feet apart. Dane County’s stay-at-home order bans mass gatherings of more than 50 people during the current phase one of reopening.
Hundreds of people have assembled close together in downtown Madison in recent days to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week in police custody in Minneapolis. Many have worn masks but some haven't.
"Mass gatherings of any kind increases risk, but there are ways to reduce that risk," Mattes said. "We encourage anyone attending a gathering to stay six feet from people you don’t live with, wear a cloth face covering, carry hand sanitizer and use it often, and wash your hands and shower when you get home."
When asked if any protesters would be cited for violating the county’s order, Mattes suggested they wouldn't be.
"Individuals have the first amendment right to protest," she said, and the department's "stance and position continues to be focused on education and asking for voluntary compliance."
Capitol Police didn’t cite any participants in a April 24 protest against the state’s order at the time, even though many appeared to breach the order’s social distancing requirement of staying 6 feet away from other people.
The city of Madison has issued at least six citations and 70 warning letters to people or businesses for other alleged violations of the order.
