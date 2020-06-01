Free COVID-19 testing continues in Madison as state cases drop, protests pose risk

Hundreds of people have assembled close together in downtown Madison in recent days to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week in police custody in Minneapolis. Many have worn masks but some haven't.

"Mass gatherings of any kind increases risk, but there are ways to reduce that risk," Mattes said. "We encourage anyone attending a gathering to stay six feet from people you don’t live with, wear a cloth face covering, carry hand sanitizer and use it often, and wash your hands and shower when you get home."

When asked if any protesters would be cited for violating the county’s order, Mattes suggested they wouldn't be.

"Individuals have the first amendment right to protest," she said, and the department's "stance and position continues to be focused on education and asking for voluntary compliance."

Capitol Police didn’t cite any participants in a April 24 protest against the state’s order at the time, even though many appeared to breach the order’s social distancing requirement of staying 6 feet away from other people.

The city of Madison has issued at least six citations and 70 warning letters to people or businesses for other alleged violations of the order.

