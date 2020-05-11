Free community testing for COVID-19 begins at Alliant Energy Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Free community testing for COVID-19 started at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Monday morning.

Anyone can get tested at the drive-thru community testing site, even people without symptoms, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Testing is strongly recommended for people with symptoms, such as cough, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The site is also recommended for people who are uninsured and do not have a primary care provider; contacts of people who been diagnosed with COVID-19; and essential workers who are not able to always socially distance at work, including: food service workers, meat packing plant workers, dairy farm workers, first responders, and health care workers.

"If you have a doctor, you should call them first to see if they can test you," Public Health Madison and Dane County said on its website. "If they are unable to test you, visit the community testing site."

The site is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointments or pre-registration is necessary.