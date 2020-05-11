Free community testing for COVID-19 begins at Alliant Energy Center

Free community testing for COVID-19 started at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Monday morning.
Anyone can get tested at the drive-thru community testing site, even people without symptoms, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Testing is strongly recommended for people with symptoms, such as cough, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
The site is also recommended for people who are uninsured and do not have a primary care provider; contacts of people who been diagnosed with COVID-19; and essential workers who are not able to always socially distance at work, including: food service workers, meat packing plant workers, dairy farm workers, first responders, and health care workers.
"If you have a doctor, you should call them first to see if they can test you," Public Health Madison and Dane County said on its website. "If they are unable to test you, visit the community testing site."
The site is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointments or pre-registration is necessary.
To use the site, enter off of Alliant Energy Center Way from Rimrock Road. Stay in your car, and someone wearing protective equipment will come to your car and verify your name. A worker will take a sample by swabbing inside your nose, and the sample will be sent to a lab to see if you have COVID-19. Results should be available in three to five days.
The test looks at whether people have COVID-19 now. It does not tell if people had COVID-19 in the past.
Alliant is one of many community testing sites that have started around Wisconsin in recent weeks as testing capacity for COVID-19 has expanded and recommendations for broader testing have been implemented. It is the first community testing site in Dane County.
The center was identified weeks ago as an alternative care facility in case Madison-area hospitals got overwhelmed from a surge in COVID-19 cases. Late last month, with pressure on hospitals subsiding, health officials said that plan was on hold.
"Increased testing and contact tracing are core elements of our Badger Bounce Back plan and are critical to slowing the spread and boxing in COVID-19," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Monday announcing the Alliant site and two community testing sites in Milwaukee. "I urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of these sites and help protect your community and family from this virus."
More than 50 labs in the state can now process nearly 14,000 tests a day, according to the state Department of Health Services. In the past week, between 3,000 and 5,000 tests a day have been done.
