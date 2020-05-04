Free app for dealing with COVID-19 coronavirus launches across Wisconsin

A free app designed like a Swiss Army knife for Wisconsinites coping with the coronavirus pandemic launched Monday.
Developed during the past five weeks by the Center for Health Enhancement System Studies (CHESS) at UW-Madison, COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect is a desktop and mobile app that serves as a multipurpose tool for people struggling with various aspects of the pandemic. It’s partially based on existing CHESS app technology that has been applied to health challenges such as breast cancer, lung cancer and substance use disorder.
“The app is designed to provide accurate information, social support and helpful resources to Wisconsinites, whether they are sheltering in place, under quarantine, at work at essential jobs, or soon returning to work as Wisconsin opens,” according to an announcement.
The app is available at covid19wisconsinconnect.org.
It serves as a platform for an anonymous local messaging board that’s moderated by experts in public health, communications, counseling and clinical psychology; points users to resources for coping with social distancing, including sobriety and domestic violence support; fact-checks misinformation circulating on social media with a digest of information in both English and Spanish; and provides step-by-step instructions vetted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for people who believe they’ve caught COVID-19.
It also has a meditation function by Healthy Minds Innovations to help with stress relief.
“The really great thing about the app is that it gives people many different ways of intersecting with it,” said Lewis Friedland, director of the Center for Communication and Democracy at UW-Madison and one of the project’s leaders. “CHESS has been a pioneer over many years now in creating discussion rooms for people with various illnesses, cancer in particular. The team knows a lot about how to help people talk to each other in a moderated way when they’re ill or have concerns about becoming ill.”
A fact-checker for confusing times
Social media has been awash with misinformation on COVID-19 during the past few months. Tech companies have recently stepped up the fight against bad coronavirus information with algorithms, new rules and factual warnings.
But it takes human eyes to flag the most nuanced content, according to Dhavan Shah, a journalism and mass communication professor who oversees a team of UW-Madison graduate students working on the misinformation component of COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect.
“The app itself is not flagging misinformation,” he said. “Instead, what’s happening is there’s a team in the School of Journalism honing existing inventories of misinformation flags and doing their own social media tracking, both internationally and domestically. We’re looking for COVID misinformation and what’s most widely circulating, and looking for currents of that in the state of Wisconsin.”
The team at UW-Madison collaborates with social media-monitoring teams at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania and Georgia Tech University. They watch for prevalent forms of misinformation, Shah said, and “develop strategies to correct them based on science and experimentation and rapid-cycle testing. We’ll be looking at the best way to convince skeptical audiences that, say, mosquitoes don’t pass COVID, or that drinking one-fourth bleach and three-fourths water is not a cure for COVID-19.”
Staring across the digital divide
Friedland has taken a lead role in promoting COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect and blanketing the state with a media and advertising campaign in both English and Spanish.
“We’ll be doing TV in every major market in the state, and hopefully some secondary markets as well; we’re still working on that,” he said. “We’ll have paid advertisements in newspapers and online news, including specifically Latino and African American publications.”
The ads also feature former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who will attempt to reach a different audience entirely.
“We’re trying to reach out as broadly as possible to both urban populations that are at risk, and also in more rural, non-Madison and non-Milwaukee areas,” Friedland said. “So it’s important to have Tommy Thompson, a voice we hope is trusted by some groups of people that may not be so interested in what other statewide officials have to say.”
However, the developers acknowledge that the app is inaccessible to people who don’t have a broadband internet connection or a smartphone. And those are the people they’d most like to reach.
“Many of the highest-risk populations — people of color, people who are lower income regardless of their race, and rural people, for that matter — don’t have access to the internet,” Friedland said. “It is a concern. That’s one reason we’ve made a big push for the print and broadcast components of this campaign. It’s an issue, the so-called digital divide. … But it’s not a problem we can solve in this context.”
Other aspects of the COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect remain under development, including a coping tool that will support people as they handle worry, conflict, grief and family difficulties during the pandemic. Those features will be rolled out in the weeks ahead.
