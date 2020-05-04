Free app for dealing with COVID-19 coronavirus launches across Wisconsin

It also has a meditation function by Healthy Minds Innovations to help with stress relief.

“The really great thing about the app is that it gives people many different ways of intersecting with it,” said Lewis Friedland, director of the Center for Communication and Democracy at UW-Madison and one of the project’s leaders. “CHESS has been a pioneer over many years now in creating discussion rooms for people with various illnesses, cancer in particular. The team knows a lot about how to help people talk to each other in a moderated way when they’re ill or have concerns about becoming ill.”

A fact-checker for confusing times

Social media has been awash with misinformation on COVID-19 during the past few months. Tech companies have recently stepped up the fight against bad coronavirus information with algorithms, new rules and factual warnings.

But it takes human eyes to flag the most nuanced content, according to Dhavan Shah, a journalism and mass communication professor who oversees a team of UW-Madison graduate students working on the misinformation component of COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect.