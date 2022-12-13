For transgender teen, hormone treatments help with transition to 'who I am'

In first grade, Evan Bell, whose birth sex was female, started feeling his gender was male. He dressed like a boy and asked friends not to use his birth name.

“I hated it when people would refer to me as a girl,” the 15-year-old from Sun Prairie said. “I didn’t like my body, basically.”

In fourth grade, when he got up the nerve to tell his mother Shannon Cady he is transgender, she resisted. A human services worker who has gay friends and colleagues, she considers herself open-minded. But she knew little about transgender youth.

“I didn’t want to call him by a different name,” Cady said. “I didn’t believe any of this.”

Evan persisted, saying his identity wasn’t a whim. "She thought I was too young or didn't know what I was talking about," he said. "I was like, 'No, this is something that is really me, and that's going to be a part of my life."

Today, she gives him weekly testosterone shots and helps him prepare to undergo the most consequential step of his transition: “top” surgery, or breast removal.

The reconciliation between mother and child comes as Wisconsin and the nation wrestle with the increasingly fraught topic of giving medical treatments — puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender-altering surgery — to adolescents who identify as transgender.

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas and Texas have adopted laws or policies, most blocked by courts, to ban or restrict gender treatments for minors. Some other states exclude some gender care for youth from Medicaid coverage.

Children’s hospitals and clinics that provide gender treatments — including UW Health, which has a pediatric and adolescent transgender health, or PATH, clinic — report harassment from critics, some of whom refer to the treatments as “mutilation” or “child abuse.”

“You don’t disfigure 10-, 12-, 13-year-old kids based on gender dysphoria,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican considered a likely presidential candidate in 2024, said in August before his state’s medical board moved to bar children from receiving gender hormones or surgeries.

In Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers in January introduced a bill to ban medical or surgical gender transition services to minors. “Children who identify as transgender deserve help, not harm,” said state Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, a lead sponsor of the measure, adding that childhood restrictions already exist for tobacco, alcohol, marriage, working hours and financial contracts.

The bill didn’t pass the Republican-controlled state Legislature, and advocates said Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would have vetoed it. Still, the legislation made many transgender people feel invalidated, said Megin McDonell, executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy group Fair Wisconsin.

"The fact that these debates are happening has a very negative effect on the mental health of many trans people of all ages, but especially youth," said McDonell, whose 17-year-old child is a transgender male on hormone therapy.

Medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, endorse gender treatments for adolescents. But some experts say clinics are rushing to give sometimes-irreversible treatments to children who might later regret them. Psychologist Erica Anderson, a transgender female, resigned from the board of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health last year after voicing concerns about "sloppy" care given without proper counseling.

Dr. Jennifer Rehm, co-medical director of UW Health’s PATH clinic, said providing gender treatments to transgender youth is not much different from caring for children with conditions such as diabetes or cancer. The diagnosis is gender dysphoria, or psychological distress from having a gender identity that doesn’t match the sex assigned at birth.

Dysphoria typically gets worse when puberty begins, increasing the risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and self-harm including suicide, Rehm said. Gender treatments, if started at the right time, typically well before age 18, can lower those risks by reducing the dysphoria, she said.

“If puberty is the issue, the timing for treatment is at puberty,” Rehm said.

'Have a heart'

Tapestries with logos of punk, heavy metal and hip hop bands such as Sublime, Slipknot and Suicideboys hang in Evan Bell’s bedroom above Lego sets with Harry Potter, Minecraft and Pikachu themes. On his bed is a pair of patch pants, jeans onto which he has sewn t-shirt strips, soda tabs and spikes.

Evan, in 10th grade at Sun Prairie West High School, is in many ways a typical teenager, preoccupied by video games, dying his hair frequently, going to concerts when he can, working stints at McDonald’s and Pizza Hut and ambivalent about school.

“It’s not too bad, just kid drama, stuff like that,” he said.

That assessment is an improvement from fifth grade, when his name hadn't been changed in the school system and students made fun of him for identifying as a boy. “That was the year I got bullied the most,” he said.

Even this year, long after his name was altered in sixth grade, “about 95%” of students became supportive of him and he started mostly using the boy's bathroom, he has taken classes remotely for weeks. That’s because a student assaulted him and yelled out his “dead name” in front of other students, he said.

“People just need to be educated,” he said. “Not even educated — just, like, learn to have a heart.”

After Evan told his mom he is transgender, she reluctantly brought him to a meeting of the TransParent Group, a Madison-based gathering of parents of transgender children.

“He was super excited because he met all these (transgender) kids,” said Cady, who works as a corporate guardian, helping people without support systems who need legal protection.

But, “I felt like a fraud,” she said. “I was really pushing back against it ... I just didn’t believe this was what I was going through with my kid.”

At the second TransParent meeting they attended, a transgender female adult talked about her life. For Cady, it was a turning point. “Everything she described, that she went through as a kid, hit home for me with my kid,” she said.

Cady decided to help Evan transition. “All I want is for my kid to be happy with who he is,” she said.

Evan’s father, whom Cady divorced when Evan was 2, has been supportive of his transition, Evan and Cady said. Now living in Illinois, the father declined to comment for this article but didn't object to the Wisconsin State Journal featuring Evan.

Evan said he is participating in the article “to show (transgender) kids that they’re not alone” and to dispel the notion that transitions like his are merely a phase.

“Phases don’t last five, six years,” he said. “This is just who I am.”

Shortly after Evan turned 11, in fifth grade, Cady took him to UW Health’s PATH clinic, where they met with Rehm and others for an evaluation. He was developing early, and they decided he would start puberty blockers.

Before the plan was finalized, he had his first menstrual cycle, which was distressing. But the shots, taken every 12 weeks, kept most of puberty at bay. Like other patients, Evan received leuprolide, or Lupron, a drug that keeps the testicles and ovaries from making sex hormones. It is also used for other conditions, including prostate cancer and stopping unusually early puberty in children who aren’t transgender.

When to begin gender treatments and how far to go an individual decision A professional group considered age minimums for treatments but dropped them. Research on long-term outcomes is expanding.

“I did notice a huge change even within a few months,” Cady said. “He just seemed like he could be himself more.”

Evan said the injections themselves were painful, which reinforced Cady’s belief that his transition was not fleeting. “Nobody would willingly want to do the shot,” she said. “That’s when I knew how important it was to him.”

Hormone therapy

By the time Evan was 13, he, his mom, his doctors and his therapists discussed the risks and benefits of hormone therapy and decided he should start it and continue his transition.

“I wanted to see more change,” he said. “I wanted to be seen as a guy and present more masculine.”

In January 2021, less than two weeks before he turned 14, Evan started testosterone shots, initially through the PATH clinic. This year, the dose was increased. The shots, which are covered through BadgerCare, Wisconsin's main Medicaid program, have deepened his voice and broadened his shoulders, he said.

Before he was on testosterone, Evan said he often had suicidal thoughts, for which he was hospitalized. “I felt like a creature or something,” he said. “When you hate your body as much as I did, it eats at you.”

Now, receiving hormone therapy has “made my confidence and my mental health a lot better,” he said. “I don’t have as much dysphoria anymore.”

His primary care doctor, who is not with UW Health, currently prescribes the testosterone. “The medications are used really as harm reduction,” said the doctor, who requested anonymity because she and her health care organization, unlike UW Health, have not publicized providing gender treatments for youth and are concerned about staff safety.

“We really make people safer by treating their gender dysphoria," Evan's doctor said. "You want their body to transform in a way they feel most comfortable.”

A few years ago, Evan was diagnosed with anorexia, an eating disorder his doctor said is somewhat common among transgender youth because they withhold nutrition in an effort to impede puberty. He lost nearly 30 pounds and was hospitalized with a feeding tube, Cady said.

Since Evan started on testosterone, his eating habits have improved “dramatically,” his doctor said.

Waiting for surgery

As he nears his 16th birthday in January, Evan is eager to take another step: having the breast tissue he developed, despite the puberty blockers and hormone therapy, surgically removed.

“I feel like it would make me more comfortable in my body,” he said. “Once I get top surgery, I can finally start moving on with my life.”

For now, he wears a binder, like an enhanced sports bra, all day and sometimes at night. The device can hurt his chest and make it difficult to breathe, but “I can pass better in public” with it, he said.

At first, Cady was hesitant about Evan having the operation. “It’s such a serious surgery,” she said. She eventually decided the procedure could further improve his mental health. His main therapist and doctor wrote letters supporting it.

“We don’t take this lightly,” said his doctor, who noted that she has discussed risks and benefits of the surgery and hormone therapy with Evan and Cady. “We’re making sure we’re doing everything that is best for Evan.”

Evan knows other transgender males who have had top surgery. They include Sam Contreras, a counselor with Flyy, or Forward Learning Youth and Young Adults, a nonprofit in Madison through which Contreras serves as a mentor to Evan.

The surgery had been scheduled for Dec. 7. But in mid-October, Evan fell off his bicycle and broke his arm, requiring surgery to repair it. The surgeon for his breast removal wants to wait until the arm fully heals, which means the top surgery likely won’t happen until summer.

The delay has been a big blow for Evan. "It's frustrating ... but understandable," he said.

He’s trying to be patient as he navigates school, plans to legally change his name, hopes to get his driver’s license and thinks about his future, which he said might involve cosmetology school.

Cady said she knows some parents don’t agree with her support of Evan’s transition. She asks them to consider what they would do in her situation.

“Would you want to be in the shoes of someone whose kid committed suicide because you couldn’t offer them basic health care?” she said. "He should have the right to be who he is."