For hospice patients, dying may be lonelier because of COVID-19 restrictions

Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, like local hospitals and nursing homes, is restricting visitors to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19, potentially making life lonelier for hospice patients who are dying.

But while Agrace is limiting visitors to one support person per patient each day at its inpatient centers, the nonprofit is trying to arrange virtual visits with other loved ones and makes some exceptions for patients near death, spokeswoman Liz Kopling said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"When patients are at the end of life, our nursing team works with families on a case-by-case basis to limit visitors to as few as possible while respecting the family’s needs," Kopling said.

Operations at Agrace are continuing as close to normal as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. The nonprofit continues to see patients in their homes and care for them at its inpatient centers in Fitchburg and Janesville.

Agrace calls patients before home visits to screen them and ensure staff are equipped with protective equipment before entering the homes, Kopling said.

Grief support groups have been canceled. Managers of Agrace's four Thrift Stores, which are temporarily closed, are doing other work, such as screening visitors and housekeeping.

Kids at Capitoland Children's Center made welcoming yard signs that Agrace plans to put up on its grounds so patients can see them from their windows, Kopling said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.