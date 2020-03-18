Food pantries moving to curbside pickup

Some Madison food pantries and the shuttered public schools are responding to the coronavirus outbreak by offering curbside pickup and boosting fundraising efforts.

The River Food Pantry said Monday that it was cancelling its community meals and on-site lunch programs and moving to curbside pickups only at its pantry at 2201 Darwin Road. The group will also be delivering pre-bagged lunches Monday through Saturday to low-income neighborhoods as part of it MUNCH program serving children and teens.

To minimize contact with products and the public, the group will no longer be accepting donations of food, clothing and hygiene products, but an anonymous donor has offered to match donations up to $25,000 for additional food purchases. The group is also seeking healthy volunteers who are not at high-risk for developing COVID-19 to help package and distribute food and register clients for both the pantry and the MUNCH program.

The Goodman Community Center likewise announced that effective Tuesday, pre-packaged bags of food would be available for pickup at its food pantry at 149 Waubesa St.