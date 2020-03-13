Get the latest coverage from Madison.com and the Wisconsin State Journal as COVID-19 coronavirus concerns impact the local community.
Follow live coverage of Madison-area closures due to COVID-19 coronavirus
From the Closings, number of cases and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the novel coronavirus series
Related to this story
Cap Times readers had questions about whether specific events will be held, in addition to how best to judge whether to attend a gathering. Here's what we found out. We'll update this list of questions and answers as we get them.
-
- 4 min to read
The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives.
UW student-athletes will have access to sports medicine facilities and staff during ban time, but other facilities in question.
The city of Madison has suspended travel on official city business to any state with sustained community transmission of the coronavirus respo…
The Capital City Chapter of Muskies Inc. has announced that Saturday’s 19th annual Intermediate & Advanced Muskie School at Waunakee High School has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
- Updated
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon, the world's most celebrated footrace, was postponed until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The XGM conference, which brought about 9,000 guests to Epic's campus in Verona last year, is one of three major events the company holds each year.
CBL Properties, which manages the malls, says it will monitor updates from the CDC and local health officials and resume events as soon as appropriate.
The Public Service Commission has also ordered gas, electric and water utilities to make “reasonable attempts” to reconnect service to any occupied dwellings that have been disconnected.
- Updated
The two live entertainment promotion firms that overwhelmingly dominate the global concert industry suspended all touring activities on Thursd…
The latest local COVID-19 coronavirus case is at a Sun Prairie after-school program, Public Health Madison and Dane County confirmed Friday morning.
Update: WIAA calls 'game over' on state girls and boys basketball tournaments due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns
Just as with the NCAA's March Madness, Wisconsin's March Madness has fallen victim to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Seven weeks have passed since the first U.S. case of coronavirus was announced, and the government is failing to account for what could be thousands of additional infections because of ongoing problems with testing.
More than 215,000 retired public employees participating in the Wisconsin Retirement System will see a bump in their pension checks, beginning…
Tony Evers declares public health emergency; 2 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, hours before two more cases of the respiratory disease were reported in Dane County Thursday.
Students frantically rearranged plans for the next month after UW-Madison asked those living on-campus to leave and announced suspension of face-to-face classes. “They’re kicking us out,” one freshman said.
The NCAA announced Thursday that it was canceling all of the remaining Division I championships for the season. And the Big Ten Conference said it was ending competition for the 2019-20 school year.
Some of the area's largest employers are finding ways to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus
Sunday's parade around Capitol Square joins a list of growing Madison-area events being called off or postponed due to concerns about the new coronavirus.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are locking all doors except one central entrance and screening visitors for cough and fever or potential exposure to others with COVID-19.
State agency closes doors after employee exposed to person who tested positive for novel coronavirus
An employee was exposed to someone on the east coast who tested positive for the virus.
UW Health on Thursday started canceling some non-essential clinic appointments because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and leaders said UW Hospital …
Update: Wisconsin solar farm back on schedule after threat of COVID-19 coronavirus delay; impact uncertain for Badger Hollow
NextEra Energy, which is building the 150-megawatt Two Creeks solar farm in Manitowoc County, notified the utilities that have contracted to buy the facility Wednesday that it has withdrawn notice of a potential force majeure event that could have affected the contract terms.
'Wild ending': Badgers men's basketball team's red-hot run cut short as Big Ten, NCAA cancel tournaments
There will be no postseason for the red-hot Badgers, whose 2019-20 campaign ended abruptly Thursday when the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments were canceled due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Badgers were due to try to defend their 2019 NCAA title in the national tournament starting Saturday.
The team said the closures of the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, 1919 Kitchen & Tap restaurant and team-run Titletown areas such as the playground and 46 Below restaurant were “out of an abundance of caution.”
Listen up!
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.