FluGen, with new study results, seeks money, partners to get flu vaccine approved

Nearly 81% of adults who got a high dose of Madison-based FluGen’s experimental flu vaccine in a study had a broad immune response and 71% had a significant response to a particular flu protein, the company reported Wednesday.

The findings, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, come as FluGen continues other studies of older adults and children who are receiving the vaccine, known as M2SR, which uses a self-limiting version of the influenza virus.

The company, based on research by UW-Madison scientists Yoshihiro Kawaoka and Gabriele Neumann, is raising money and exploring relationships with large drug companies to conduct larger studies that could lead to approval of its intranasal vaccine within four years, its leader said.

“Now we’re in the stage of big money,” said Paul Radspinner, CEO of FluGen, which has a dozen employees and headquarters at University Research Park on Madison’s West Side. “At this point, we are seeking capital and potentially partners, the bigger pharma companies.”

FluGen is also working on a new way of protecting against flu and COVID-19 in one vaccine, an approach that could also be applied to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

Last year, in a study also published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, 48% of adults who got a lower dose of the flu vaccine developed antibodies to it and 27% had antibodies to a mismatched flu they were exposed to from seven years later.

Among those with antibodies to the mismatched strain, 38% were infected by that flu, compared to 71% among those receiving a placebo vaccine. Those vaccinated had reduced illness, researchers said. The research simulated the mismatch that frequently occurs when flu strains circulating in winter don’t match those in the annual vaccine.

The new study, involving a vaccine dose 10 times higher, showed greater antibody response, along with stimulation of T cells and mucosal immunity, researchers said.

Another study, funded by the Department of Defense, is testing the use of FluGen’s nasal spray vaccine along with an approved flu shot in older adults to see if the vaccines work better together than either do alone. Results are expected early next year, Radspinner said.

Meanwhile, FluGen is inserting part of the spike protein for COVID-19 into its M2SR flu vaccine, with the goal of protecting against both viruses, Radspinner said. It’s a new approach to CoroFlu, a vaccine candidate the company announced in 2020 with the vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech, in Hyderabad, India.

CoroFlu “just didn’t end up where we wanted it to,” Radspinner said. “This is the next generation.”

He said the approach is also being studied for RSV, which has spreading among children around the country unusually early this fall, filling up hospital pediatric wards.