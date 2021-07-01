FluGen gets $11.4 million grant for study of experimental flu vaccine

"We believe M2SR has the potential to be a more effective vaccine option in older adults, as it induces a broad antibody response, including mucosal, humoral, and cellular immunity, even in the presence of pre-existing immunity to the flu," FluGen CEO Paul Radspinner said in a statement.

The study will be the second to test M2SR in older adults. Two trials of M2SR for flu were expected to start this summer, one in people ages 50 to 85 and the other in children. Both are supported by the National Institutes of Health, and neither will involve participants in Wisconsin, Radspinner said.

FluGen is also working on CoroFlu, a vaccine against flu and the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It uses M2SR to deliver gene sequences from the coronavirus to potentially induce immunity against both viruses.

FluGen researchers have been studying several vaccine constructs in cells, with tests in mice and hamsters planned, Radspinner said in March. If results are positive, the company could apply this summer to do human trials, which might start as early as late this year, he said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.