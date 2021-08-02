FluGen flu vaccine research ramps up as work on COVID-19 candidate slows

Research on an experimental flu vaccine by Madison-based FluGen continues to expand, with a low dose showing some protection against a mismatched strain, a higher dose producing better immune responses and three new studies targeting older adults and children, groups among those most at risk from flu.
A low dose of the vaccine, based on research by UW-Madison scientists Yoshihiro Kawaoka and Gabriele Neumann, showed benefit in a study that simulated the mismatch that frequently occurs when flu strains circulating in winter don’t match those in the annual vaccine.
In the study, conducted in Belgium, about 50 people ages 18 to 55 received FluGen’s intranasal vaccine, based on a flu virus from 2007. Another 50 got a placebo. Both groups were exposed to a flu virus from 2014-15.
Among those who got the vaccine, 48% developed antibodies to the vaccine and 27% had antibodies to the mismatched flu from seven years later, according to results published last week in the Journal of Infectious Diseases.
Among those with antibodies to the mismatched strain, 38% were infected by that flu, compared to 71% among those receiving the placebo. Those vaccinated had reduced illness, researchers said.
In a more recent study, for which results haven’t been published, a higher dose of the vaccine induced protective immune responses in a higher proportion of recipients, according to FluGen. In addition to triggering antibodies, the vaccine can stimulate T cells and mucosal immunity, said Paul Radspinner, FluGen CEO.
“When you put all that together, one would hypothesize that this should be a far more effective vaccine,” Radspinner said Monday. “We won’t find that out for sure until we do an efficacy study in the future.”
Three new studies, funded by the federal government, could bring the company closer to that goal.
One study, started recently by the National Institutes of Health, is evaluating safety and immune response in about 120 people ages 50 to 85. Two-thirds will get the FluGen vaccine, and a third a placebo, with everyone receiving an approved flu shot a month later. The study is taking place in California, Florida and Kansas.
Another NIH study, to begin this month and last two years, will involve about 220 children ages 6 months to 17 years. They will be split into seven groups, with some getting two shots and with varying doses and timing of shots delivered. Locations include the University of Iowa, University of Maryland, Duke University in North Carolina and Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.
A study by the Department of Defense, to begin next spring in about 300 people 65 and older, will compare the FluGen vaccine with a standard vaccine against four influenza strains. Sites have not been determined, Radspinner said.
The study will compare FluGen's vaccine — M2SR, which involves a version of the influenza virus that doesn't replicate — with the licensed vaccine considered the current standard of care for adults aged 65 and older.
M2SR was created by deleting a flu virus gene, M2, and adding back its corresponding protein. The approach, while not causing flu, mimics a natural flu infection, which typically protects people from flu in subsequent years, according to Radspinner.
That approach could potentially work better than the annual flu shot, for which the three or four strains expected to circulate most are selected months in advance to be included. Mismatches can greatly reduce the effectiveness of existing flu vaccines, which in recent years have worked between 10 percent and 60 percent of the time.
COVID-19 vaccine work stalled
Meanwhile, FluGen continues to work on CoroFlu, a vaccine against flu and the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but is not focusing on the effort as much as it was before, Radspinner said.
FluGen researchers have been studying several CoroFlu vaccine constructs in cells, and in tests in mice and hamsters, he said. But while Radspinner said early this year the company could apply this summer to do human trials that might start late this year, those plans are now on hold.
With COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson approved in the U.S, and others approved in other countries, it’s hard to attract investment in more candidates, Radspinner said.
“Our priority right now is flu,” he said. “Obviously, without being one of the big winners in the (COVID-19 vaccine) derby … the funding has dried up.”