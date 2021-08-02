FluGen flu vaccine research ramps up as work on COVID-19 candidate slows

That approach could potentially work better than the annual flu shot, for which the three or four strains expected to circulate most are selected months in advance to be included. Mismatches can greatly reduce the effectiveness of existing flu vaccines, which in recent years have worked between 10 percent and 60 percent of the time.

COVID-19 vaccine work stalled

Meanwhile, FluGen continues to work on CoroFlu, a vaccine against flu and the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but is not focusing on the effort as much as it was before, Radspinner said.

FluGen researchers have been studying several CoroFlu vaccine constructs in cells, and in tests in mice and hamsters, he said. But while Radspinner said early this year the company could apply this summer to do human trials that might start late this year, those plans are now on hold.

With COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson approved in the U.S, and others approved in other countries, it’s hard to attract investment in more candidates, Radspinner said.

“Our priority right now is flu,” he said. “Obviously, without being one of the big winners in the (COVID-19 vaccine) derby … the funding has dried up.”

