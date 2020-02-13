Flu surges in Wisconsin, with second child death, hundreds of hospitalizations

Flu activity is surging in Wisconsin, with health officials on Thursday reporting the season’s second pediatric death and more than 500 hospitalizations this week, including at least 100 hospitalizations Thursday morning.

“We’re not at peak activity yet,” said Tom Haupt, influenza surveillance coordinator for the state Department of Health Services. “We probably won’t be at peak activity for several weeks, followed by many more weeks of high activity.”

The strains of flu circulating most in Wisconsin now tend to strike people under 50, unlike most flu that is typically most problematic in older adults, Haupt said.

The child who died from flu was from southern Wisconsin, Haupt said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported 78 pediatric deaths from flu nationwide since October.

In Wisconsin, four children died during last year's flu season and three the year before that.

More than 40% of Wisconsin residents have received flu vaccine this season, which is a record, Haupt said. But that still leaves many people unprotected, and vaccine remains available, he said.