Flu shots urged to avoid 'twindemic' during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Health officials are urging people to get flu shots in September or October this year, to help prevent a large flu outbreak that amid the COVID-19 pandemic could overwhelm hospitals.

“We’re terrified of the possibility of a ‘twindemic,’” said Dr. James Conway, medical director of UW Health’s immunization program. “If we did get a particularly bad flu season and COVID-19 continues to have these surges, both the health systems and the communities would really be in great stress.”

Conway and others said Monday the reminder to get the annual flu vaccine is more important than usual this year as COVID-19 activity continues to be high in Wisconsin and around the country.

Mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing and staying home as much as possible can help prevent both diseases, which have many of the same symptoms. But with flu, another tool is available.

“There’s no vaccine for COVID-19, but we do have a safe, effective proven vaccine for influenza,” said Dr. Suzy Gomez-Goldman, a family medicine specialist at UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

The United States has had more than 5.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases this year and about 177,000 deaths, with officials saying the actual numbers could be considerably greater.