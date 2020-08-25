Flu shots urged to avoid 'twindemic' during COVID-19 pandemic

The annual flu shot is normally 20% to 60% effective in preventing flu outright, but even when it’s not a perfect match it can reduce the severity of the disease, health officials say.

“It will also mitigate some of the symptoms anyway, so you’ll have a milder case of the flu,” said Dr. David Ottenbaker, regional vice president for primary care services at SSM Health.

Influenza typically picks up in November or December and peaks in January or February, while continuing to circulate until spring. Flu activity has been relatively mild this summer in the Southern Hemisphere, which could mean a mild season this winter in the U.S. But the last two flu seasons in the U.S. were heavier than normal — until shutdowns in March spurred by COVID-19 dampened last season’s flu activity.

The CDC says everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot or the nasal spray vaccine.

Flu vaccine is expected to be plentiful this year, with manufacturers providing close to 200 million doses, up from a record 175 million last year.