Flu shot clinic opens Tuesday at Alliant Energy Center

A free drive-through clinic for flu shots is opening Tuesday at Alliant Energy Center for Dane County residents without health insurance and children on BadgerCare.

The clinic, open Tuesday through Saturdays until Nov. 21 or until vaccine supply runs out, is operated by Public Health Madison and Dane County, UW School of Nursing and Edgewood School of Nursing.

People with insurance are asked to call their provider or get a flu shot from a pharmacy.

Health officials have urged everyone 6 months and older to get flu shots this year, to avoid having a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu from overwhelming hospitals and clinics.

“We know that getting the flu makes you more susceptible to other illnesses like COVID-19, so if you’re concerned about that virus, you should be concerned about the flu too," Sarah Hughes, immunization coordinator for the city-county health department, said in a statement. "We’re especially concerned for those who are already disproportionately affected by COVID-19," she said, including older people, those with medical conditions and Blacks and Latinos.