Flu shot clinic opens Tuesday at Alliant Energy Center

A free drive-through clinic for flu shots is opening Tuesday at Alliant Energy Center for Dane County residents without health insurance and children on BadgerCare.
The clinic, open Tuesday through Saturdays until Nov. 21 or until vaccine supply runs out, is operated by Public Health Madison and Dane County, UW School of Nursing and Edgewood School of Nursing.
People with insurance are asked to call their provider or get a flu shot from a pharmacy.
Health officials have urged everyone 6 months and older to get flu shots this year, to avoid having a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu from overwhelming hospitals and clinics.
“We know that getting the flu makes you more susceptible to other illnesses like COVID-19, so if you’re concerned about that virus, you should be concerned about the flu too," Sarah Hughes, immunization coordinator for the city-county health department, said in a statement. "We’re especially concerned for those who are already disproportionately affected by COVID-19," she said, including older people, those with medical conditions and Blacks and Latinos.
COVID-19 testing at Alliant, which started in May, continues. But people won't be able to get a test to see if they're infected with the coronavirus on the same day they get a flu shot, Hughes said.
Influenza typically causes 9 million to 45 million illnesses each year and 12,000 to 61,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The annual flu shot is normally 20% to 60% effective in preventing flu outright, but even when it's not a perfect match it can reduce the severity of the disease, health officials say.
Flu typically picks up in November or December and peaks in January or February, while continuing to circulate until spring. Flu activity was relatively mild this summer in the Southern Hemisphere, which could mean a mild season this winter in the U.S. But the last two flu seasons in the U.S. were heavier than normal — until shutdowns in March spurred by COVID-19 dampened last season's flu activity.
It takes about two weeks for flu shots to develop protection in the body.
