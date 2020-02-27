Flu closes schools, leads to 'fist bumps' instead of handshaking at churches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At some churches, concern about the flu — and COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged late last year in China — has led to some social distancing.

The Rev. Michael Newheart of First Baptist Church in Madison asked his congregation to refrain from shaking hands, the first time he’s taken that step, he said.

He recently had a cold and an older church member asked him to discourage handshaking. “Both these incidents led me to ask that we bow to one another or ‘rub elbows’ to greet one another,” Newheart said.

At Covenant Presbyterian in Madison, the Rev. Charlie Berthoud said that every winter the church bulletin says: “If you are concerned about germs, please share an ‘elbow bump’ or a ‘fist bump’ rather than shaking hands.”

That language is usually removed by April, but this year “that might stay in longer, until the COVID-19 situation is resolved,” Berthoud said.

The Rev. Staci Marrese-Wheeler, of Lakeview Moravian Community Church on Madison’s East Side and Glenwood Moravian Community Church on the West Side, said the congregations might start using individual cups instead for communion wine instead of dipping bread into a communal cup.