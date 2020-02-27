Flu closes schools, leads to 'fist bumps' instead of handshaking at churches

With influenza continuing to hit Wisconsin hard, schools closed in Richland Center Thursday and Madison-area clergy said they’re advising congregants to “rub elbows” or “fist bump,” instead of shaking hands or hugging, when sharing the peace during worship.
The Richland School District said it closed schools and cancelled parent-teacher conferences Thursday because of a flu outbreak among students and staff.
The Madison School District hasn’t closed buildings or cancelled activities due to flu, said Sally Zirbel-Donish, assistant director of health services.
Flu activity remains high in Wisconsin and most states, with state health officials saying nearly 20,000 residents have tested positive for flu since October, up from 17,000 during all of last year’s flu season.
More than 400 hospitalizations for flu were reported last week in the state, for a total of nearly 2,400 hospitalizations this flu season. Some 44 residents have died from flu, including three children.
Flu activity likely hasn’t peaked yet and flu shots remain available, health officials said.
UW Hospital has had 1,905 cases of flu so far this season, up from 311 at the same point last year, spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said.
A temporary ban on visitors under age 12 in inpatient units at UW Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital, which started a month ago, continues and likely won’t be lifted for at least another month, Kumlien said.
You have free articles remaining.
At some churches, concern about the flu — and COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged late last year in China — has led to some social distancing.
The Rev. Michael Newheart of First Baptist Church in Madison asked his congregation to refrain from shaking hands, the first time he’s taken that step, he said.
He recently had a cold and an older church member asked him to discourage handshaking. “Both these incidents led me to ask that we bow to one another or ‘rub elbows’ to greet one another,” Newheart said.
At Covenant Presbyterian in Madison, the Rev. Charlie Berthoud said that every winter the church bulletin says: “If you are concerned about germs, please share an ‘elbow bump’ or a ‘fist bump’ rather than shaking hands.”
That language is usually removed by April, but this year “that might stay in longer, until the COVID-19 situation is resolved,” Berthoud said.
The Rev. Staci Marrese-Wheeler, of Lakeview Moravian Community Church on Madison’s East Side and Glenwood Moravian Community Church on the West Side, said the congregations might start using individual cups instead for communion wine instead of dipping bread into a communal cup.
“We have not suspended shaking hands, but have hand sanitizer available,” she said.
At St. James Lutheran Church in Verona, the Rev. Kurt Billings said members were told not to shake hands if they feel uncomfortable doing so.
“As a result, handshaking and hugs are down significantly,” he said.