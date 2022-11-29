Flu cases soar at UW Health, SSM Health as RSV, COVID-19 continue to circulate

Some 422 UW Health patients tested positive for influenza last week, up from 190 flu cases the week before, with both totals higher than in any week during last year's entire flu season, the organization said Tuesday.

Flu cases have doubled since the start of November at SSM Health, where about 285 patients at the system's Baraboo, Janesville and Madison-area locations tested positive for flu in the past week.

“It’s probably a pretty strong indicator we’re going to have a really robust influenza season," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health.

COVID-19 restrictions the past two winters resulted in mild flu seasons, doctors say. Now that social interactions have returned to more normal levels again, with little mask wearing, "it doesn’t look like we’re going to ease into influenza this year," Pothof said.

UW Health's peak activity last flu season was 125 flu cases in the third week of November 2021. In 2019-2020, the last severe flu season before COVID-19 appeared in March 2020, the highest weekly total was 318 cases in February 2020. Part of the uptick in flu cases this year could stem from an increase in testing for viruses such as flu and COVID-19 since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pothof said.

The new test results from UW Health primary care clinics, urgent care locations and emergency departments come after the state Department of Health Services on Nov. 16 issued an alert about unusually early increases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The spikes have led to a surge in hospitalizations, especially among young children, state health officials said.

A report this week from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene said flu and COVID-19 activity are high. The spread of RSV, along with rhinovirus and enterovirus — which can cause cold-like symptoms — is "very high."

According to the most recent respiratory virus report from DHS, for the week ending Nov. 19, RSV remained the predominant virus but flu activity was high in the northwest, southcentral and northeast parts of the state. Flu activity was moderate in southeastern and northern Wisconsin, according to the report.

Wisconsin continues to report about 750 cases of COVID-19 a day, though no county was considered to have a high community level as of last week. As of Sunday, 452 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Health officials urge vaccination against flu and COVID-19. No vaccine is available against RSV, though candidates are under development.

“It is essential for Wisconsinites to get their updated COVID-19 booster and annual flu vaccine to protect their health, especially with the holiday season right around the corner," Karen Timberlake, secretary of the state health department, said in a statement earlier this month.

It takes about two weeks for the injections to take effect. With flu cases especially on the rise, people should seek out flu shots as soon as they can, Pothof said. "The time is now to get that as cases increase," he said.