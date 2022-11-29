Flu cases soar at UW Health, as RSV continues to circulate

UW Health had positive flu tests in 190 patients last week, more than in any week during last year's entire flu season, with cases more than quadrupling during the first three weeks of this month, the organization said Tuesday.

"Cases have jumped a lot in the last few weeks, so we feel now is a good time to share this information and urge the community to stay safe," spokesperson Emily Kumlien said.

The peak last flu season was 125 flu cases in mid-December, Kumlien said.

The new positive tests from UW Health primary care clinics, urgent care locations and emergency departments come after the state Department of Health Services on Nov. 16 issued an alert about unusually early increases in flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The spikes have led to a surge in hospitalizations, especially among young children, state health officials said.

A report this week from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene said flu and COVID-19 activity are high, and circulation of RSV, rhinovirus and enterovirus — which can cause cold-like symptoms — is "very high."

According to the most recent respiratory virus report from DHS, for the week ending Nov. 12, RSV remained the predominant virus but flu activity was high in the northwest, southcentral and northeast parts of the state. Activity was moderate in southeastern Wisconsin and below baseline in the north, according to the report.

Wisconsin continues to report about 750 cases of COVID-19 a day, though no county was considered to have a high community level as of last week. As of Sunday, 452 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Health officials urge vaccination against flu and COVID-19. No vaccine is available against RSV, though candidates are under development.

“It is essential for Wisconsinites to get their updated COVID-19 booster and annual flu vaccine to protect their health, especially with the holiday season right around the corner," Karen Timberlake, secretary of the state health department, said in a statement earlier this month.