Five Dane County nursing homes among 68 in state with COVID-19 investigations

At St. Mary's, one employee tested positive May 22, spokeswoman Kim Sveum said. "Since that positive result ... all staff and residents have been tested and there have been no additional positives," she said.

Representatives from Belmont and Capitol Lakes didn’t respond Wednesday to requests for information about how many cases they have had and when.

The list of active investigations, updated each Wednesday, has grown from 38 nursing homes three weeks ago to 68 this week. The Villa at Middleton Village was the only nursing home in Dane County listed three weeks ago. It was listed again last week, along with Belmont, Oakwood and St. Mary’s.

The increase in active investigations at nursing homes is likely tied to a state and national push to test all residents and staff at nursing homes, which have been a significant source of COVID-19 infections and deaths. At least 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 nationwide, the Associated Press reported this week.

Gov. Tony Evers said a month ago the state would provide free testing to Wisconsin’s 350 or so nursing homes, with the goal of testing 10,000 residents and staff per week and eventually testing all of them.